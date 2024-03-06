The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 6.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,254,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,053,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

