The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
See Also
