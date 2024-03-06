The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.