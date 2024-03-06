Theory Financial LLC Buys 8,020 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 4.6% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2921 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

