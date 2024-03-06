Theory Financial LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $183.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

