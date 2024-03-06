Theory Financial LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,651,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,960,000 after buying an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 1,777,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,254. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

