Theory Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 525,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

