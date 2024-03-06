Theory Financial LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,090. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

