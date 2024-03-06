Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $96.90 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $570.21 million and $96.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00021467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,471,171,589 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

