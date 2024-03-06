THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0-10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.62 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THO

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 371.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 356.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.