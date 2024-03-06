Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,916. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 578,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.