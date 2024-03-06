Threshold Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $319.59 million and $66.00 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004045 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,761.17 or 0.99952625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00145800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,621,059,983.349333 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03226363 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $73,632,940.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

