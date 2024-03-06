Toby Courtauld Acquires 41 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($189.41).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Toby Courtauld acquired 36 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($187.79).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.2 %

LON:GPE opened at GBX 368.60 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £932.48 million, a PE ratio of -281.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.50 ($7.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 453 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

