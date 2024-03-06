Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,739,313 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

