Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

