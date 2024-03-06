Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.59.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$17.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.40.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,843.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,715 shares of company stock worth $78,078. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

