Traeger (COOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Get Traeger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COOK

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.