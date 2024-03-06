TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Gap Up to $33.07

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.07, but opened at $34.94. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 39,241 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.