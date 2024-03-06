Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 292,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,889. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.44. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

