Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Triumph Financial worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,019,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $59,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

