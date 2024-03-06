TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.
TTEC Stock Performance
TTEC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 577.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TTEC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TTEC by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 192,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.
