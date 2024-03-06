Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,083. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

