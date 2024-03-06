U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 756,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 668,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,726,000 after buying an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

