Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $187,111,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 560.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. 1,592,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,289,270. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

