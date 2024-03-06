Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $549.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

