Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $561.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

