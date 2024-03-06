Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVE opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

