Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UVE

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.