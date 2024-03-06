Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.25

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.25 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 281246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.60 ($1.48).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHED

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

About Urban Logistics REIT

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.83. The stock has a market cap of £558.78 million, a P/E ratio of -831.43 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.