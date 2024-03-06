V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-$4.20 EPS.

V2X Price Performance

VVX opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. V2X has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in V2X during the first quarter valued at $6,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V2X by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 161,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 156,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

