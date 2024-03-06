Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Vale has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

