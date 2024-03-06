Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 5.2% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $267.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,179. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.90. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

