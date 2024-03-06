Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.80

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.80 and last traded at $258.27, with a volume of 23843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

