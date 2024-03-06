Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.41

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 3630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.94.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $615.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

