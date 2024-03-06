Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 726,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,351. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $158.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

