Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Tops $19.57 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.68 million and $19.57 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,203.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00610183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00125553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00055704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00214797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00147906 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

