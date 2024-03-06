Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Verisk Analytics worth $130,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.89 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

