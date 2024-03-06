Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Purchased by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC owned 0.15% of Vertex Energy worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 54,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 70,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VTNR shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

VTNR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 1,016,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $10.80.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

