Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $32.00. Vertex shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 173,393 shares.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $5,260,682.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,165,074 shares in the company, valued at $35,348,345.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 335,676 shares of company stock worth $9,987,970. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 266,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 637,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $14,065,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

