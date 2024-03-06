Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 2,780,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

