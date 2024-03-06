Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 638,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 91,982 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,739,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,411,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 262,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 173,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

