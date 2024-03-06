Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ACV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,407. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
