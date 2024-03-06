Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,407. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.