Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

EDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 120,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,776. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,084,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.