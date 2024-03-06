Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
EDF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 120,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,776. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
