Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDF stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

