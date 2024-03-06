Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDF stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.