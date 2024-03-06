Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,926,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.52%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

