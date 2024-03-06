Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Up 15.4%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 352,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 429,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$81.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.