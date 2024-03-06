Waltonchain (WTC) Price Up 86.3% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $488,038.90 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 86.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,826,752 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

