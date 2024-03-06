Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $171.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

