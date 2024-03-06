Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.14. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,155,322 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -1.16.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

