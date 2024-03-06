Wedbush Comments on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HST. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 850,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

