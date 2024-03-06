Wedbush Comments on Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $118.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $122.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,580,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

